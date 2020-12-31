Workers at Youngstown restaurant get big tip from grateful customers

A table of four left a tip of $2,000

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The workers at V2 in Youngstown got a nice surprise Saturday.

The whole staff was brought over to share in the experience. Each worker will get a portion of the tip.

Ricky Palmer was the waiter serving the customers. He said he thought it was a joke at first but is very grateful.

“It was really nice. Things have been slow since corona, a little bit. It was good to have that extra money,” Palmer said.

Afterwards, the whole staff celebrated with a toast.