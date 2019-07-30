Workers at Columbiana County Fair say community experience makes hard work worth it

For some, the fair is an opportunity to make good money while spending quality time with family

LISBON, Ohio (WYTV) – The 174th Columbiana County Fair opened on Monday, and while most of the community is ready to have a good time, those who are on the clock during the fair have a week full of hard work ahead of them.

But, they say the experience is worth the long days.

Food trucks and local farmers were among the many on hand for the first day of the Columbiana County Fair.

For some, it’s an opportunity to make some good money while spending quality time with family.

“I thought it was a really neat opportunity for me to work with my kids — a lot of dad, daughter and son bonding time,” said food truck worker Tim Wensel.

For others, the fair gives some a chance to show a lifetime’s hard work and feel a sense of pride in what they’ve accomplished.

“I think the fair is actually a really great experience for everyone to come and enjoy. I feel it’s a great way to step out of people’s shells and meet new people and just have a great time,” said goat ambassador Lilli Miller.

The fair runs all week long and is full of 12 hour days, so those working it take any chance they can get to unwind.

“Find some air conditioning and take a nap. It’s definitely a lot of work and we all put a lot of time into it. So when there is time to relax, you definitely take advantage of it,” said goat ambassador Kiersten Cusik.

For many working the fair, meeting people is a reward all on its own.

“Columbiana is great. The people are nice, they’re friendly, they’ll talk to you. That’s what I really enjoy about Columbiana County,” Wensel said.

The Columbiana County Fair runs through Sunday.

Admission is $6 before 3 p.m. on weekdays and $8 after 3 p.m. and on weekends. Children and members of the Armed Services get in for free.

Midway rides are included with general admission.

For a complete list of events, visit the Columbiana County Fair’s website.