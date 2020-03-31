Worker in Mahoning County’s Title Department tests positive for COVID-19, commissioner says

The office handles car titles and passports, among other items

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A worker in the Title Department of the County Clerk’s Office at Oak Hill Renaissance has tested positive for COVID-19, and another is ill and awaiting test results, according to Mahoning County Commissioner Anthony Traficanti.

The office handles car titles and passports, among other items. It has been closed since last Friday but is considered one of the state’s “essential” entities.

The first employee is recovering but has been under quarantine for over a week. The second is quarantined at home as well.

There’s no word yet on when the office will reopen or how office workers plan to do so.