CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Work is underway on the next phase of expansion at the 4-H Event Center at the Canfield Fairgrounds.

The area in front of the building is fenced off as construction crews work to install new permanent restroom facilities for the center, which can be used all year.

This is actually the second of four planned phases, which will eventually double the size of the center.

Part of the funding is coming from a $1 million gift from the Youngstown Foundation.