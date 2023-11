YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The paving project in downtown Youngstown continues Monday.

First up is grinding.

The work is being completed on sections of Federal and Commerce streets.

It’s part of the SMART2 project in which the roads downtown are being redone.

The paving should be done on Wednesday, and the project is expected to be completed by March of next year.

Brian Oehlbeck contributed to this report.