LEETONIA, Ohio (WKBN) — Construction work is underway on the new splash pad and amphitheater in Leetonia.

Since the start of work, the retaining wall, steps leading to the splash pad and other areas have been added in.

This is just one phase of a four-phase project costing $11 million through multiple state and local grants.

Officials said they’ve had to deal with supply chain issues since the project began, but they’re hoping this can bring people back to the village.

“This is a really important part for the community,” said Mayor Kevin Siembida. “It’s kind of an area to start bringing in families back. It’s an attractive focal point for young families who have children.”

A bear holding a fish will be the center piece of the splash pad.

They hope to complete this phase of the project but the end of August.