AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Work to restore a lake in an Austintown neighborhood has begun.

Truckload after truckload of fill dirt was dumped at the site of the old Woodside Dam off of Meridian Road.

Two years ago, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources ordered the lake drained out of fear the old dam would collapse and cause flooding in the area.

Since then, neighbors formed a Home Owners Association to raise money and develop plans to bring back the lake.

No word yet when the work will be completed.