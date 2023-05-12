EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – As work continues to remove contaminated materials left by February’s train derailment, we’re learning the work removing soil could be completed soon.

Crews hired by Norfolk-Southern have been replacing a pair of half-mile stretches of railroad track near the derailment site as well as removing contaminated soil buried beneath them.

An update issued Friday by the US EPA indicates work on the north track should be finished by the end of this month.

Excavation and replacement of the south track were finished last month.

So far, nearly 40 tons of solid wastes have been shipped from the scene along with almost 17 millions gallons of liquid waste.