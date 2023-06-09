SPRINGFIELD TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – Work will begin on Monday to replace an old bridge in Mercer County that the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has determined to be in poor condition and has reached the end of its useful life.

It’s the bridge that spans Neshannock Creek on Leesburg Station Road in Springfield Township. The bridge is 96 years old, has only one lane and was moved to this location from Erie County, Pennsylvania, in 1990.

The bridge is old but is not considered to be historic. If it were, care would be taken in replacing or repairing it.

“Generally, our goal is to rehab the bridge and not have to replace it. So we’re not eliminating any of that significance,” explained PennDOT spokesman Saxon Daughtery. “But if we do have to do a full replacement, the historic preservation office would have to agree with our findings.”

The Leesburg Station Road Bridge is a low-volume bridge carrying around 650 vehicles a day. This section of road will be closed during construction, which should be finished in November.