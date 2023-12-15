EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) — Engineers continue to work on the Jennings Randolph Bridge, which abruptly closed on Monday after cracks were discovered in some of the welds.

The West Virginia Division of Highways says the bridge was built using T-1 Steel back in 1977, but it was later discovered that cracks could develop in the welds joining the beams.

The federal government recently required specialized testing on bridges built with T-1 Steel, and the DOH says the cracks were discovered during one of those inspections.

Engineers will work over the weekend planning further repairs.