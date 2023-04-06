YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The planetarium at Ward Beecher Hall at YSU was damaged last year following a fire.

Curt Spivey, the planetarium engineer, said the facility won’t reopen until 2024.

Some of their major video parts still work but need some repairs. The planetarium will need a new dome, chairs will have to be replaced, along with the speaker system.

Right now, they are still waiting to get more details on how much all of the work will cost.

“Wait for insurance people to read the report and give us the money that we’re going to need to get restoring and then we’ll see how much we’ll have to make up in fundraisers,” Spivery said.

They expect the repair costs to reach seven figures.