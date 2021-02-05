Work continues on Mahoning Avenue Bridge over I-680 in Youngstown

ODOT plans to file with the auto insurance company of both parties responsible for the damaged bridge

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Work is still being done on a bridge on Interstate-680 in Youngstown after a crash that damaged it.

The Mahoning Avenue Bridge over I-680 has been closed since Jan. 11. One of its supporting pillars was damaged in the crash.

ODOT spokesperson Ray Marsch said the work is scheduled to be done by mid-March.

Crews are working in harsh weather conditions and with heavy traffic moving nearby. Marsch says the bridge repairs have not slowed down just because the snow has picked up.

“Our crews are able to work in this inclement weather here in Northeast Ohio,” Marsch said. “Even if it’s snowing or cold temps that doesn’t affect anything. Our contractor will remain out and continue to work on the bridge to make these permanent repairs.”

If the weather gets too harsh, Marsch said they will bring in thermal blankets to keep the heat in while they pour concrete.

So far, all the damage to the pillar has been removed and soon the next phase of the repair will start.

“Starting next week, if you drive back by that area, you’ll see some excavation. What we are going to be doing is we’re going to be rebuilding that pier column from the ground up,” Marsch said.

There is no final figure yet for the cost of the repair, but Marsch said it will be several hundred thousand dollars.

