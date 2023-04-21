YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Work has started on 20 Federal Place in downtown Youngstown.

In March, the Youngstown Board of Control awarded a nearly $7 million contract for the work to start.

The funds are paying for asbestos and lead paint remediation as well as tearing down a portion of the building.

The overall project has been estimated to cost more than $90 million.

Eventually, developers plan to remodel the building to house commercial and office space on the lower floors with apartments above.