Work begins Monday to breach Austintown dam, draining Woodside Lake

After years of legal battles with the dam's owner, ODNR will start breaching it

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Work will begin Monday to breach Woodside Lake Dam in Austintown.

The dam sits in the middle of a cluster of homes off of Meridian Road, across from the Maronite Center.

WKBN 27 First News has followed the issue for years. It started in April 2017 when the Ohio Department of Natural Resources issued a notice that the dam wasn’t in compliance with safety laws.

The ODNR said during inspection, it noticed “significant seepage” through a sidewall and embankment due to the dam and spillway’s poor condition.

ODNR said if the dam broke, there would be significant flooding.

The 15-foot-high dam has been deteriorating for some time and would have been too expensive to fix.

The work will last three weeks. The project will cost around $80,000.