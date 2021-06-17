Woodrow Wilson alumni honor local veterans with War Memorial dedication

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Alumni of Woodrow Wilson High School are celebrating the lives of fellow classmates.

Thursday, they rededicated the War Memorial by adding three names.

The old high school was torn down in 2007. Now, it’s the elementary school.

The original monument was saved, however.

During Thursday’s ceremony, classmates, family and friends recounted stories of those listed on the wall.

One organizer and former Woodrow Wilson student said she is happy to be able to add her uncle’s name to the wall.

“He was in World War II. He died in the war, and it’s just an honor to be able to see his name up there, get his honorary diploma for him because he died right at his 20th birthday,” said Deborah Briglovich-Andio.



The veterans whose names were added to the wall were from the Persian Gulf Wars, World War II and Vietnam.