YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County Public Health is opened a Women’s Pantry to help the community.

The department had a ribbon cutting Thursday at its office in Youngstown on 9 W. Front St.

The pantry offers feminine hygiene products and other supplies such as baby clothes, diapers and body wash for free.

“This is a blessing that we need. This is helping them stretch their money a little more. We have forms that they fill out, they come once a month and get anything they need,” said Golie Stnnis, minority health director.

Youngstown 5th Ward Councilwoman Lauren McNally said she hopes to see the pantry grow.

“To grow in its reach so that the women in our community have just one less thing they have to worry about in their very stressful lives that we already lead,” she said.

City council wants to take the pantry on the road. Councilwoman Anita Davis, 6th Ward, says legislation should be prepared soon for a van to take supplies to people in need.