Women’s mentor group set sights on the new year

Over 20 women gathered in Youngstown to set goals for the new year

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The New Year is on its way, and a group of women are getting a head start on it.

Over 20 women gathered Sunday in Youngstown in order to map out their goals and to get a clear vision for what their purpose is in life.

They are part of a women’s mentor group at Elizabeth Baptist Church in Youngstown.

Every month, they come together to reflect on their day-to-day lives, but for this month, it was all about setting out a plan for the New Year.

The group met near the church on Sunday.

“Since we’re going into 2020 and having 20/20 vision, we want to be able to map out our dreams and lay them out on boards for something that we can see and have a point of reference,” said Event Coordinator Ashlyn Baker.

They had food, a guest speaker and reflective group activities.

“What we’re doing is basically mapping out exactly what we want to do as far as our spiritual goals, our career goals, health, finances, so when you do get your vision board, you know what to put on it,” said Tei’asha Simms, who attended the event.

Simms says that this event is very helpful, especially since she recently launched her own business called My Melanin Speaks.

“So this was iportant for me because I’m writing it down on paper again for 2020 and I’m very excited and very scared because my goals got bigger and my vision got bigger,” Simms said.

Baker says her goal for this event is to help these ladies be transparent with themselves and follow what they are called to do.

“I want us to stop surviving and start living. That’s the thing, I think we get so caught up in surviving so often, we don’t take time to manifest our dreams. We don’t take time to do what we were really called to do because we’re so bust trying to make it day by day,” said Baker.

She also said that the vision board they made Sunday will be a great tool for the group in their day-to-day lives.