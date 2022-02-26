YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – According to the Cleveland Clinic, about 1 million women worldwide will suffer from a heart attack. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in both men and women.

To raise awareness to the cause, the American Heart Association’s five nominees for the Women of Impact award are working with the community to host events.

Dawn Turnage is one of the five nominees. She is helping host one of the many heart-healthy events this weekend.

In 2015, she suffered from a stroke. She says she is lucky to have had people around her who helped catch the signs.

Now, she uses her story to inspire others to learn more about heart health.

On Saturday, she is hosting a Dance Fusion and chair aerobics class at Wick Park. She says the most important part is raising awareness through these programs.

“It’s not all about the money, it’s not all about wearing red, but it is about us being together as women and me being one of those is a humbling honor in order to impact our community about the importance of heart health,” she says.

Dance Fusion will start at 10 a.m., followed by chair aerobics at 11:15 a.m.

Youngstown City Health will also be there to answer heart health questions and check blood pressure.

You do not need to sign up ahead of time. Just show up.

First News Morning Anchor Chelsea Spears, also a Woman of Impact nominee, has teamed up with the Boardman Orange Theory Fitness to host a class that starts at 10:30 a.m.

Also, as a thank you for helping raise more than $500 for Chelsea’s campaign, meteorologist Jim Loboy is taking a polar plunge at noon at Bedford Trails Golf Course in Lowellville.