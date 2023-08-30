YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Wednesday night, a group of women got together for conversation, drinks and empowerment.

Dandelion-Inc. hosted one of its monthly Dandelion Discussions. The group was formed to support women in business.

Each month, they bring in a speaker who hones in on a specific topic. Wednesday night’s topic was “failing forward” with Tanisha Wheeler.

“So taking your failures and all of your experiences and bottling them up and making sure it helps to thrust you forward,” Wheeler said.

“Honestly, this all came from the book ‘What’s Your Shine?’ that Suzanne Barbati, the old executive director at Oh Wow!, handed to me at the beginning of COVID,” said Lisa Resnick, owner of Dandelion-Inc.

The events are also open to non-members. Next month’s event features Jelisa Dallas who will talk about her journey of self-discovery and tie it into how people can use that to find their own way.

For more information about the group or to see their upcoming events, just visit their website.