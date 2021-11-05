Women gather for retreat in Columbiana to gain power and help

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – ADAPT of Columbiana County is hosting its first Women’s Empowerment Retreat Friday for women in the county.

The event will focus on women who are considered at-risk or vulnerable.

Keynote speakers and breakout sessions aimed at mental health awareness, self-worth, healthy relationships, budgeting and boundaries are all part of the program.

ADAPT of Columbiana County Coordinator, Lisa Wallace says the statistics show that women are in crisis in the county.

“If we can do something to help them step into that power and encourage them and support them by strengthening them, we are essentially strengthening the whole community. It is so important,” she said.

The theme of the retreat is to “Step into Your Own Power.”

The event runs from Friday, Nov. 5 through Sunday, Nov. 7 at the Best Western Plus Dutch Village Inn & Suites in Columbiana.

Registration begins at 4 p.m. Friday. The retreat begins at 7 p.m.