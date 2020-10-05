Women for Trump campaign in Valley, stress importance of movement

Several members of the Women For Trump organization brought their bus tour back to the area Monday

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – As President Trump continues his recovery from COVID-19, his surrogates are now stepping up their efforts to campaign on his behalf.

Several members of the Women For Trump organization brought their bus tour back to the area Monday.

They spoke to several dozen female supporters at the Mahoning County Republican Headquarters in Boardman.

With the President still quarantined for another week or two, surrogates say it will be up to them to keep spreading the message.

“To be able to share the knowledge, what’s really going on in our country and what the President wants to do over the next four years. I think it is critically important, especially with the President not being on the campaign trail in the same capacity that he was a week or two ago,” said Madison Gesiotto, spokesperson for Women for Trump.

GOP Congressional candidate Christina Hagan joined in on a couple of the bus stop Monday, urging voters to make sure they’ve registered ahead of Monday’s night’s deadline.

