COITSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – A Coitsville woman is expected in court later this week in connection with a crash last summer during a charity motorcycle run.

It happened in June when a woman pulled her car into the path of a number of cycles along Route 616.

We’ve learned one of the passengers, Patricia Hagerty, of Youngstown, died Monday.

Campbell City Law Director Brian Macala said the driver of that car, Gloria Dothard, has been charged with “reckless assault.”

“There was no indication of any toxicology problems from her. There was no indication of impairment by Miss Dothard at the time of the accident. We are alleging that her conduct in the operation of her motor vehicle that day was reckless,” Macala said.

At this point, Macala is still waiting to learn whether or not the crash actually caused the victim’s death. He intends to discuss the case further with Mahoning County prosecutors.

The patrol said two motorcycles swerved to avoid Dothard’s car but crashed into each other. One person was flown to a hospital and two others were also hospitalized.