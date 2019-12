America Acevedo appeared in court Tuesday morning and she goes on trial next month

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A Youngstown woman who lost her children in a house fire remains in the Mahoning County Jail Tuesday afternoon. She is there on charges of theft.

America Acevedo appeared in court Tuesday morning. She goes on trial next month and her bond is set at $12,500.

She is charged with stealing the benefits card that had been mailed to a former roommate, and then withdrawing several hundred dollars on the card.

Acevedo lost five children in a Chritmas-time house fire a year ago.