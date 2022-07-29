YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A woman who pleaded guilty to lying to buy guns for a boyfriend who is not allowed to have them is asking a federal judge for probation.

Attorneys for Miechelle Barnes, 29, filed a sentencing memorandum in the U.S. Northern District Court Of Ohio before U.S. Judge J. Philip Calabrese asking for a lenient sentence, saying she has no prior criminal record and has four children with disabilities that she if providing full time care for.

Barnes pleaded guilty to one count of making false statements to purchase a firearm. She is set to be sentenced Thursday.

The indictment in the case says that Barnes, with help from three other people tried on Feb. 18 to buy three 9mm semiautomatic handguns from an East Midlothian Boulevard business in Youngstown.

Her sentencing memorandum said she was buying the guns for her boyfriend, Dawon Maddox, 39, who was also charged in the case. Maddox pleaded guilty June 1 to the same charge Barnes did and is expected to be sentenced Sept. 8.

Maddox is not allowed to have a gun because of a prior misdemeanor conviction for domestic violence.

Maddox, Barnes and the other two people in the case were indicted Oct. 6 and Maddox and Barnes were granted bond. Maddox’s bond was revoked after he was accused by Youngstown police of shooting a man in April on Cameron Avenue following an argument. Although charges in that case were dropped the case is still open and under investigation, police said.

Writing for their client, federal public defenders Khalida Sims Jackson and Cathi Adinaro Shusky told Judge Calabrese that Barnes is a good candidate for probation because she has never been in trouble and she has stayed out of trouble while on bond in the case.

Barnes is also needed at home to care for her children, the pair wrote, and she was easily manipulated by Maddox because of a troubled past, the attorneys wrote.

When Barnes was 9, someone broke into her home and shot her mother and at a 16 she was a victim of a home invasion, her attorneys wrote.

“Ms. Barnes agreed to purchase the firearms for her boyfriend because she loved him and felt a certain need to please him,” the attorneys wrote. “Now that she is no longer in that relationship, she is able to see clearly why she was susceptible to this type of pressure.”

The government has yet to submit a sentencing memorandum of their own.