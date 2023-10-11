POLAND, Ohio (WKBN)- The Mahoning County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman who died in a Poland house fire last month.

Belinda Wile, 55, died in the fire on September 18, according to a press release.

Crews from at least eight departments rushed to the scene. It took an hour to douse the flames of the explosion at the 4100 block of Arrel Road in Poland. The house is a total loss.

An autopsy was conducted. The fire remains under investigation by the Fire Marshall and Mahoning County Coroner’s Office.

The cause of death is still under investigation.