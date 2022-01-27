Woman wanted in investigation now charged with murder

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman who was initially wanted on charges of complicity to murder was indicted on aggravated murder charges.

C’Mone Thomas, 22, and her brother Marquez Thomas, 24, were both indicted in the Dec. 27, 2021 shooting death of Joseph Addison, 42, at a Tyrell Avenue apartment complex.

Marquez Thomas was indicted on charges of aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault, improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation or a school safety zone and possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

C’Mone Thomas was indicted on charges of aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault and improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation or a school safety zone.

Marquez Thomas is in the Mahoning County Jail on a $1 million bond.

U.S. Marshals are still looking for C’Mone Thomas. Anyone with information on her whereabouts can call marshals at 1-866-4-WANTED or text the keyword WANTED and your tip to TIP411 (847411).

