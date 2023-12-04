LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman wanted in connection to an animal cruelty case in Howland was arrested in an area of Liberty known to police as being a “high crime” area, “including fugitives, drug trafficking, human trafficking, gang activity and gun crimes, among many others,” according to a police report.

An officer on patrol at about 5:15 p.m. Saturday was checking the parking lot of a motel in the 4200 block of Belmont Avenue when he saw a man and woman removing items from an SUV in front of a motel room. A check of the license plate on the vehicle came back indicating a warrant for Breigh Mechling for cruelty to animals.

Both Mechling and the man she was with, later identified as Christopher Flynn, went inside the motel room when they saw the officer approach, the report said.

Flynn came out of the motel but was stopped by police. He was discovered to have methamphetamine in his shirt pocket and was arrested on charges of falsification, obstructing official business and drug paraphernalia, according to the police report.

Mechling then came out of the motel room and told police that she had known Flynn for about a week and that she was renting the motel room, according to the police report. Inside, police found methamphetamine and two dogs, the report said.

Mechling was arrested on a warrant in connection to the Howland case.

The dogs were taken by Healthy Hearts and Paws, the report stated. The agency was already taking care of Mechling’s three other dogs and three cats that were removed from her care during a November incident when Mechling took off from her Howland home when officers were called there on reports of the animals being in poor condition.

Officers noted that one of the dogs was throwing up liquid and bile, and they could see almost every bone in two of the dogs’ bodies through their skin. Another had open wounds.

Officers stated that bugs could also be seen jumping on and around a cat that was in a crate.

A warrant was filed for Mechling out of Warren Municipal Court on four charges of cruelty to animals.

Mechling pleaded not guilty Monday at her arraignment. Bond was set at $2,500. She is due back in court on Dec. 15.

Flynn pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Girard Municipal Court Monday. Bond was set at $7,500. He is due back in court Dec. 13.