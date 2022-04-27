YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A woman wanted for her role in a late December shooting that killed a person and wounded three more is now in custody.

C’Mone Thomas, 22, is in the Mahoning County Jail on charges of aggravated murder, murder and felonious assault.

Thomas has been wanted since a Dec. 27 shooting at a West Side apartment complex on Tyrell Avenue that killed Joseph Addison, 42, and wounded three others.

Her brother, Marquez Thomas, 25, was arrested shortly after the shooting and also charged with aggravated murder and attempted murder, however, C’Mone Thomas had been on the run since the shooting.

They were both indicted Jan. 27 by a Mahoning County grand jury. Marquez Thomas remains in the jail in lieu of $150,000 bond.

Details of her arrest are expected later Wednesday.