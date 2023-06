YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A woman was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center after she was struck by a car while walking on the West Side.

Police were called about 10:10 a.m. to Mahoning and Hazelwood Avenues, where the woman was found.

The driver of a car is being questioned by police, who said they are still gathering information.

The injuries the victim sustained are not life-threatening, according to police.