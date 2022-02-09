Woman uses t-shirt company to donate $12,000 to local hospital

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Linda Barton donated almost $12,000 to Akron Children’s Boardman today after her daughter spent two weeks there for a serious staph infection.

Barton owns Sweet Memories Vintage Tees in Girard and now all her t-shirts benefit a charity.

It started with her line of the “Good Humor” shirts.

“I love taking history, things that are swept under the rug and re-exposing them for something that gives back to the community.” Barton said.

Barton was also granted licensing for The ARMY. She’ll be giving proceeds to Veterans.

Barton also has the license to print for the Packard Car.

She’ll be donating 20% back to the museum in Warren to preserve its history.