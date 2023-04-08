VOLANT, Pa. (WKBN) – In the Shenango Valley, one woman made it her mission to help local shelters and honor the life of her dog who passed away last year.

Bridget Fry teamed up with the Lawrence County Humane Society and the Shenango Valley Animal Shelter to raise money for both organizations with the Rescue Me! Spring Paw-Looza held in Volant Saturday.

There were vendors and plenty of pet-friendly activities and all the proceeds go back to the shelters.

Fry’s furry companion, Sid passed away last September. She said she wants to bring awareness to rescuing animals, just like her Sid, from local shelters.

“That has definitely helped my grieving process. So, in just in the hopes itself that a dog may possibly get adopted today, that’s, you know, that’s what my dog would’ve wanted. So, it’s bittersweet really right now,” said Fry.

Fry says she has already been getting questions of hosting another event later in the summer or this fall.