GROVE CITY, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – A woman was charged Monday after turning herself in after a hit and run last week in Mercer County.

Karen Hedglin, 73 of Boyers, Pennsylvania is charged with accidents involving damage to attended vehicle or property, careless driving and a red-light violation.

Police say Hedglin did not stop at a red light and crashed into another vehicle last Thursday. She then fled the scene, according to the authorities.

Grove City Police posted a video on their Facebook page last week asking for help in identifying the owner of the vehicle.

According to the post, Hedglin contacted police directly on Saturday.

Hedglin’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, May 24 at 9:30 a.m.