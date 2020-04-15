Woman told police she was carjacked at gunpoint in Warren

A woman told police that she was carjacked at gunpoint in Warren while running out to buy a pack of cigarettes

Police were initially called about 2:30 a.m. to a house in the 200 block of York Avenue NW on reports of a stolen vehicle.

When police got there, no one answered the door and calls to the woman went to voicemail, according to police.

About 45 minutes later, the woman called 911 again and told them she had been carjacked at gunpoint. The woman said she went out to pick up a pack of cigarettes when a man flagged her down on Ward Street NW asking for a lighter. When the woman said she didn’t have one, the man pulled out a gun, forced her from the car and took off, the report stated.

The woman told police the suspect was a young black man, wearing a hoodie with white lettering and blue jeans.

Officers located the car on Fourth Street SW with two teens inside.

The male driver was taken to the Juvenile Justice Center pending further investigation. The girl was released.

The case was referred and detectives and juvenile courts.