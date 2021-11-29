Woman to be arraigned for spitting on cops after fleeing accident

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Campbell woman is expected to be arraigned today in municipal court after reports said she spit on two city police officers who tracked down a car she was driving that fled from an accident early Sunday morning.

Ashley Caulton, 31, was booked into the Mahoning County jail on two counts of harassment by inmate as well as retaliation, obstructing official business, leaving the scene of an accident and other traffic charges.

Reports said an officer on patrol about 3:30 a.m. spotted a car driving north in the 2800 block of South Avenue with no headlights drift into the opposing lane and collide head on with an SUV. The officer tried to pull the car over but the car would not stop. The officer decided to let the car go because of the road conditions and went back to the accident scene.

At the accident scene the SUV was gone. However, the car showed up again and this time the officer followed the car. He managed to see who the driver was and they also managed to get the temporary tag and trace it back to Caulton’s home in Campbell, reports said.

Campbell police were asked to see if the car was there and when it was, Youngstown police went to tow it, reports said. Reports said officers knocked on the door of Caulton’s home and a man let them inside, telling police Caulton was in her “secret place.”

Caulton was handcuffed and taken to the jail and on the way there reports said she threatened police officers and also made racial remarks. At the jail, officers asked for a spit mask for her because she has been known to spit at police before, but she managed to get the mask off and spit on two officers, reports said.

Caulton also has a warrant from another jurisdiction as well as two warrants from Youngstown, reports said.