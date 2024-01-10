YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating after a woman was shot Tuesday evening in a car that was parked at an East Side store in Youngstown.

Reports said police were called about 8:30 p.m. to the store in the 1300 block of McGuffey Road and when they arrived, officers found a car riddled with bullets and blood in front of the front door of the store.

Inside, a woman was lying on the ground bleeding and a man was putting pressure on a wound under her armpit, reports said.

An ambulance came and took the woman to St. Elizabeth Health Center.

A neighbor told police he heard several gunshots, and officers found several “high-powered” casings on nearby Garland Avenue.

The victim’s 12-year-old daughter was in the store when the shooting happened and told police she heard several shots. The people inside the store huddled in a corner until the gunfire stopped, she told police.

The victim then came into the store asking for help, and the employees locked the doors until the police came, reports said.