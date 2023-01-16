YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police are investigating after a woman was hurt in a shooting Sunday night.

At last check on Monday, the 26-year-old woman was in stable condition at the hospital.

It happened right before 11 p.m. on Hazelwood Avenue, right between Mahoning and Oakwood avenues on the city’s West Side.

She was riding in a car with another driver when she was shot.

Captain Jason Simon with the Youngstown Police Department said that after she was shot, the driver took her to the hospital.

Right now, no one is in custody.

“The victim was spoken to at the hospital along with her passenger and several other witnesses that we were able to speak to,” Simon said.

Simon does not believe there is a danger to the general public.

If you have any tips, call the Youngstown Police Department at 330-742-8900.