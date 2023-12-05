WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown woman was sentenced in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court Tuesday in connection to a shoplifting incident that got out of hand.

Sheriann Odem, 25, was sentenced to two to three years in prison after pleading guilty to charges linked to a Liberty officer being kicked in the face, according to the Trumbull County Prosecutor’s Office.

Odem pleaded guilty in October to assault and felony vandalism.

Police were called to the store to Walmart on Goldie Road in November on reports of a woman and man stealing items in the store. As police tried to stop Odem as she was leaving the store, a chase ensued across the parking lot.

According to a police report, officers were able to catch her, and they brought her and the man she was with, later identified as 69-year-old George Hauser, back into the store where an inventory of the stolen merchandise was tallied at $1,365.

Things ended there for Hauser but not for Odem. Police say Odem started complaining about having a seizure so EMS was called and she refused treatment. Next, officers told Odem that she was going to be charged with felony theft and that’s when they say things got violent.

Officers say Odem threatened to put a mob hit on them from some “mafia” connections she has in Pennsylvania. She started banging her head on the wall and kicking officers, giving one officer a bloody nose, according to the police report.

Hauser was convicted of theft and fined. He was also ordered to serve one year probation and pay restitution of $1,365 to Walmart. He was also banned from the store.