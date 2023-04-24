SERVPRO was at the Trumbull County Courthouse on Monday after a leak.

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman who vandalized the Trumbull County Courthouse was sentenced Monday.

Joanna McCane, 44, was sentenced to five years probation and must pay $5,000 restitution to the board of Trumbull County Commissioners for the damage to the courthouse.

She pleaded guilty in February to a fourth-degree felony vandalism charge.

Investigators say she broke 12 windows of the Trumbull County Courthouse in November 2021.

Investigators said the vandalism happened after McCane was released from jail following a trespassing incident at a Warren restaurant. She was identified through courthouse security video.