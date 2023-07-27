WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman pleaded no contest, was found guilty of a reduced charge and was sentenced in a case in which shots were fired during a dispute in Warren.

Brandon Brown, 37, entered the no-contest plea in Warren Municipal Court on Wednesday, according to court records. The domestic violence charge against her was dismissed.

Brown was sentenced to probation in the case.

She was charged after police were called to the 3000 block of Aris Street NW in May for a reported fight between sisters in which shots were fired. Police arrived to find Brown arguing with Bryan Fambro, 41, of Bedford.

The mother told police that the two women had been drinking and got into a disagreement and that at some point, Brown pulled out a gun and fired four to five shots. A gun was found next to a tree in the front yard and four shell casings were found in a nearby driveway, the report stated.

Fambro was charged with domestic violence and obstructing official business after the incident.

According to court records, Fambro also pleaded no contest and was found guilty of the disorderly conduct charge, and the domestic violence charge was dismissed.