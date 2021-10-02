Woman says suspect came into her Austintown apartment, attacked her with knife

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man was booked into the Mahoning County Jail after a woman reported that he climbed through her apartment window and threatened her with a knife.

It happened just before 6 a.m. Friday at an apartment in the 900 block of Compass West Dr., according to a police report.

A woman told police that her ex-boyfriend, 28-year-old D’Anthony Brown, climbed through an unlocked window and tackled her as she was making a sandwich in the kitchen.

She said they wrestled on the ground for about 20 minutes and Brown then grabbed a kitchen knife and held it toward her. She said he then started choking her, according to a police report.

A family member of the woman called police, at which time the woman said Brown took her phone and left.

Police said they stopped Brown in a yellow Dodge Ram as he was leaving the area, on Burkey Road near Collins Street.

According to the police report, Brown smelled of alcohol and was slow to respond to commands.

Police said Brown took a breath test, which showed a blood-alcohol level of .138, over the legal driving limit of .08.

He was charged with OVI, felonious assault and domestic violence.