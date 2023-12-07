WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman who ran to a restaurant on Parkman Road NW to call police says she was shot at.

Officers were initially called about 2:14 a.m. Dec. 2 to the area of Niles Road on reports of a shooting. A caller said that three men were running through the yard near the Lloyd McCoy Center wearing all black.

A witness on Burton Street said she heard several gunshots and saw several men running through her yard.

Police found several shell casings in the area of Duke Avenue, and a vehicle parked on the street had a bullet hole through the windshield.

As police were working that scene, they got a call from dispatch that a woman was at a restaurant on Parkman Road NW and reported that she had been shot at in the same area and fled, making her way to Parkman Road.

The incident is under investigation.