Woman says she was robbed at gunpoint at Liberty motel

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – A Youngstown man is now in jail, accused of robbing a woman at gunpoint at a motel in Liberty Township.

Almando Lane, 44, is being held on a $50,000 bond after police were called to Motel 30 on Motor Inn Drive late Tuesday night.

According to police, the woman claimed a man staying in room 203 took the $160 she had just taken out of the ATM at Speedway to pay for her room.

“He had the gun pointed to me and was like, ‘Well, expletive, give me your money!’ And I took the money out the wallet and gave it to him. I was scared he was gonna shoot me,” the woman reported to police.

Police said Lane claimed he didn’t rob anyone and that the woman was upset because her friend had spent time in his room.

He did admit to having a gun, which was reported stolen out of New Castle.

“He was in possession of a stolen weapon. She signed a police report saying she was robbed at gunpoint of some money. We did seize some money from him,” said Liberty Township Police Chief Toby Meloro.

Lane is currently facing felony charges of aggravated robbery and receiving stolen property. Investigators say additional charges could be filed.

“Possibly having weapons under disability. We’re checking into a criminal history that he was a felon out of Florida,” Meloro said.

Lane is due back in court next Wednesday.