WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman says she shot a man early Sunday morning after he tried to break into her apartment, according to a police report.

Officers were called just before 3 a.m. to the 500 block of Douglas St. after the woman called 911.

The woman said the suspect broke into her apartment and she shot him in the knee, according to a police report.

Police found Nashaun Boomer, 37, with a gunshot wound. EMTs took him to Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

Boomer is charged with domestic violence, assault and criminal trespass.