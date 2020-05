A witness said the woman went over a waterfall in a kayak

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A woman was pulled from the Mahoning River in Warren Sunday.

A witness said he saw a woman in a kayak about 5:40 p.m. go over a waterfall near Summit Street SW and Mahoning Avenue and into the water.

The woman was pulled from the river, according to firefighters, and taken to Trumbull Regional Medical Center.