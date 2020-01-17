Firefighters rescue woman from Hermitage group home for people with disabilities

"She didn't want to leave, this was her home. It took them a while to get her," the fire chief said

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WYTV) – A Hermitage woman was rescued from a home on Theresa Avenue Thursday night.

Fire Chief John Flynn said the house is an MCAR group home for people with disabilities.

When firefighters got there, the outside of the house was on fire and one woman was still inside.

Flynn said she did not want to leave but was rescued by Hermitage police and firefighters.

“She didn’t want to leave, this was her home. It took them a while to get her and the fire had already spread to the attic so she had to get out.”

Flynn said the residents will be taken to another home for the night. They won’t be able to go back for a while because of all of the fire damage.

Flynn said they do not know the cause of the fire, but it started on the outside. He said it could be related to smoking.