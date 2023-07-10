GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman in Girard reported to police that she saw someone drive off with her dog.

The woman told police that her dog, which is half labrador and half Jack Russel terrier, got out of her house at some point on Friday morning.

The woman looked for the dog named Moo Moo and spotted her near E. Kline Street and N. Stewart Avenue where she saw a man in a blue truck put Moo Moo inside the vehicle and drive away.

Police searched the area for the truck but couldn’t find it.

A report was taken and filed with the police department.