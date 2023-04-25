BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Officers on patrol in Boardman were alerted to a shooting after a woman ran from a car to their cruiser and said that she had been shot.

Officers were sitting in front of Forest Lawn Cemetery Saturday at about 3 a.m. when a red Cadillac pulled up and a 29-year-old woman got out and came to the officers to tell them she had been shot. The woman had a gunshot wound to her shoulder.

The man driving the Cadillac said the woman got into an altercation with a person at Kings Court in Youngstown and that the person followed them in a Ford Edge and opened fire on their car, shooting through the passenger car door and hitting the victim.

The shooting happened on South Avenue, just north of Midlothian Boulevard, the driver said.

The driver said he heard two shots, and officers found one bullet hole in the passenger window of the Cadillac.

An officer on the scene had responded to an accident earlier in the week involving a Ford Edge and had an interaction with the same person that the victim and driver identified as the shooter.

Officers found the Ford Edge about an hour later in the 300 block of Mathews Road. They noted that the SUV had a bullet hole in the driver’s door window and the alarm was going off but no one was inside. The SUV was towed.

The victim was taken to hospital to be treated for her gunshot wound.