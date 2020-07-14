Woman reports being intentionally hit by vehicle near Warren gas station

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A 33-year-old woman said she was hit by a car at a Warren gas station after exchanging words with a group of men inside the vehicle.

Just before 6 p.m. Monday, the woman said she was walking with a group of people in the parking lot of Fast Fuel gas station on Parkman Road NW when one of the men made profane comments about her girlfriend’s buttocks.

She said she confronted the men, which led to an exchange of profanities. She said the man who made the profane comments then threw a ceramic plate at her, hitting her in the crotch. She said the men all laughed, according to a police report.

The woman said she started yelling at them again, but walked away at which time the vehicle followed her through the gravel parking lot adjacent to Fast Fuel. She said the vehicle hit her right hip, throwing her over the hood of the car, before driving away.

Witnesses described the vehicle as a silver Impala or Intrepid, which sped off down Maxwell Avenue.

Police said the victim had a minor cut on her right leg/buttocks area.

Police are investigating and are looking to review cameras in the area, according to the police report.