Woman reports armed robbery outside Warren bar

The robbery happened outside Dority's Pub Club in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Police say a woman was robbed outside of a bar in Warren Wednesday evening.

According to a police report, officers were called about 6:51 p.m. to Dority’s Pub Club on W. Market Street where they say a 57-year-old woman told them she was robbed.

The woman said she was getting out of her car when a man came up behind her, placed a weapon to her neck and grabbed her purse.

The suspect and another man with him ran away toward Ohio Avenue.

The woman said the purse contained cash, credit cards and medication.

Police searched the area for the suspects but didn’t find them.

The woman could only identify the men as black males wearing dark-colored hoodies.