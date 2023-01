AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The family of a woman who lives in Austintown is worried about her.

Austintown police reported that the family of 49-year-old Christine Hutchison-Toth said the woman has been missing since December 3. That’s the last time anyone has seen her.

Police want anyone who knows where Hutchison-Toth might be to call Detective Hess at 330-270-5113.